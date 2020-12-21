Michael Cusack carries the torch around the track at the University of Chicago's Stagg Field during the Special Olympics opening ceremony in Chicago on May 11, 1988. Cusack, a Chicago-area man who helped inspire the Special Olympics movement and who won multiple medals at the athletic event over years, has died. He was 64. The Chicago Tribune reported Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, that Cusack, who had Down syndrome, died at Good Shepherd Manor in Momence on Dec. 17 of natural causes associated with Alzheimer’s.

