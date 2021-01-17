One of the simplest forms of cooking a dinner is with a sheet pan. You can basically cook an entire meal, complete with proteins and vegetables, all on one sheet pan.
There are several advantages to sheet pan cooking. The first of which is cleanup. Instead of having a bunch of pots and pans to wash after dinner, you have just one sheet pan; and, if you line it with aluminum foil and spray it with cooking spray, cleanup is almost nonexistent.
Another advantage to sheet pan meals is that they can be economical. Vegetables are relatively inexpensive, and lend themselves well to sheet pan cooking.
Sheet pan meals using vegetables and a lean protein, such as chicken breasts, are also healthier than other methods of cooking such as frying.
Sheet pan meals are limited only by your imagination. Food you might not think could be cooked this way, such as frying bacon or baking eggs, can be done on a sheet pan.
ITALIAN CHICKEN SHEET PAN MEAL
Ingredients:
1 ½ pounds chicken breast
1 pound green beans
2 cups cherry tomatoes
1 loaf crusty ciabatta bread
1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
1 teaspoon dried parsley flakes
1 teaspoon dried basil
Salt and pepper to taste
5 cloves garlic, minced
1 cup and 3 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons fresh parsley, minced
— In a bowl, add the vinegar, parsley, basil, salt, pepper, garlic and 1 cup of the olive oil. Whisk until well combined.
— Put the chicken in a large zipper bag and pour in half the dressing. Seal the bag and squish to coat the chicken.
— Trim the ends of the green beans and put in a large bowl with the tomatoes. Pour over the remaining dressing and toss.
— Arrange the chicken on a sheet pan. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the beans and tomatoes to the sheet pan, leaving the excess marinade behind.
— Roast for 20 minutes in a 425 degrees Fahrenheit oven.
— tear the bread into large chunks. Place in a bowl, drizzle with the remaining 3 tablespoons olive oil and toss.
— After the chicken and vegetables have roasted for 20 minutes, shake the pan to prevent sticking, and then add the bread chunks to the pan. Continue to roast until the chicken is cooked through and the skin is golden and crisp, about another 10 minutes. Sprinkle the sheet pan with parsley and serve.
SHEET PAN CHICKEN FAJITAS
Ingredients:
1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breast
1 pound baby bell peppers, 12 to 15 peppers, halved, stemmed and seeded
1 large yellow onion, halved and thinly sliced
1 tablespoon chili powder
Salt and pepper to taste
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
Juice of 1 lime
8 fajita-size flour tortillas, warmed
— Preheat the broiler to high. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil.
— Combine the chili powder, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Put the peppers and onions on the prepared baking sheet, drizzle with 1 tablespoon of the oil and season with half the chili powder mixture. Broil until softened and starting to char, about 10 minutes.
— Cut the chicken into 1/4-inch-thick slices and toss in a large bowl with the remaining chile powder mixture and 1 tablespoon oil.
— After the peppers are softened and starting to char, about 10 minutes, scatter the chicken on top of the peppers and onions and return the baking sheet to the broiler until the chicken is cooked through and starting to brown, about 5 minutes more. Drizzle with the lime juice.
— Serve with the warmed tortillas, Monterey Jack or pepper Jack cheese and condiments such as guacamole, hot sauce, salsa, sour cream and lime wedges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.