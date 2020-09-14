Though I enjoy traditional chicken enchiladas, I also enjoy finding different ways of preparing them.
I like to take a common recipe and put a different spin on it using some typical and non-typical ingredients as well as different cooking methods to come up with different takes on a common meal.
The flavor profile might be the same, but the presentation can take a different spin.
I do cook more traditional chicken enchiladas that have the ingredients wrapped in tortillas, covered in enchilada sauce and cheese and baked.
Here are a couple of different takes on chicken enchiladas that I make that use simple cooking methods:
SLOW COOKER CHICKEN ENCHILADA CASSEROLE
Ingredients:
One 28 ounce can of red enchilada sauce (I also use half red and half green enchilada sauce)
Two boneless skinless chicken breasts
10 corn tortillas cut into strips
1 cups shredded cheddar cheese (I also use pepper Jack)
1 6.5 ounces can of sliced black olives
—Place chicken breasts and enchilada sauce into the slow cooker.
— Cover and cook on low for four hours on high, or eight hours on low.
— Shred the chicken with a couple of forks and add the corn tortillas, cheese and olives, stir and flatten out into a casserole. Top with olives and Cook on low for an hour until the center is hot.
Serving suggestions include topping with sour cream and serve with Spanish rice and refried beans.
CHICKEN ENCHILADA PASTA
Ingredient:
2 chicken breasts (for more flavor you can use bone-in, skin-on breasts when you roast them, and just discard bones and skin before shredding)
1 16 ounce package of short grain pasta, such as penne, rotini or rigatoni
Olive oil (enough to cover chicken breasts while roasting plus more to sauté onion and bell pepper)
One onion, diced
One red bell pepper, diced
Two cloves garlic, minced
Two 10 ounce cans green enchilada sauce
One 32 ounce chicken broth
⅔ cup red enchilada sauce
One 4 ounce can diced green chilies
2 teaspoons chili powder to taste
1 teaspoon ground cumin
½ teaspoon salt to taste
1 cup sour cream
2 cups shredded Colby-Monterey Jack or pepper Jack cheese
— Roast Chicken breasts in a 400 degree oven for approximately 25 minutes, until it reads 160 degrees Fahrenheit. Let the breasts cool enough to handle, and shred with two forks or your fingers.
— Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Sauté onion and bell pepper until translucent, approximately 8 minutes. Add garlic and sauté for an extra 5 minutes.
— Add chicken broth, enchilada sauce chicken, seasonings and green chilies to the onions and bell peppers and bring to a boil. Add pasta and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, about 11 minutes. The liquid should be almost all be absorbed by the pasta as it cooks. Stir in sour cream.
— Add cheese to the top and melt and heated through, about 1 to 3 minutes.
You can top with sour cream, sliced avocado, sliced green onion, sliced black olives and diced tomatoes.
