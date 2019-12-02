SWEETWATER COUNTY — This year's Sweetwater County Historical Museum Christmas exhibit is now complete and on display.
Among the exhibit's items are vintage dolls, trains, soldiers, trucks, cars, a doll house and mechanical animals under a Christmas tree decorated with old-fashioned ornaments.
Normal winter hours at the museum are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
The museum is located at 3 East Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. Admission is free.
