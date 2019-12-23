ROCK SPRINGS — Mary and Joseph prepare to lay baby Jesus in the manger during Emmanuel Baptist Church's presentation of the Living Nativity on Friday night. The weather cooperated for the annual event. Although temperatures were on the chilly side, there was no wind to make it feel even colder. The church offered treats and hot drinks to visitors following the program. See more photos on Page A9.
Shepherds worship Jesus after receiving an angelic message that the baby is Christ the Lord. The Living Nativity featured a recreation of Luke 2 as it was read by a narrator and followed by several Christmas hymns.
Rocket Miner Photo/Lisa Romero
The Living Nativity included the star that appeared when Jesus was born.
Rocket Miner Photo/Lisa Romero
Rocket Miner Photo/Lisa Romero
Emmanuel Baptist Church's nativity featured live animals including a donkey, sheep, goat and miniature horse.
Rocket Miner Photo/Lisa Romero
Shepherds receive a heavenly visitor on the night of Jesus' birth.
