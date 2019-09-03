Christian believers are called to be a light in the dark, and that’s one reason why multiple churches combined for a Sunday morning service in Bunning Park. Participants included those who attend the Rock Springs Worship Center, New Hope Baptist Church, Ordinary Faith, First Assembly of God and Restoration Ministries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.