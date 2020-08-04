ROCK SPRINGS — The Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County and Ciner recently completed a remodel project to their facility in Rock Springs. With the funding of Ciner Group the Club was able to complete a security upgrade to the entrance, electrical upgrades and cosmetic improvements to the building.
“Ciner is excited to be involved in projects that help the community grow” Craig Rood, director of public relations for Ciner said in a press release, “As Ciner grows we want to help with projects that help organizations like the Boys and Girls Club. This was a great project that helped with security and safety for the kids”
“Working with Ciner on this project has been amazing. The financial support that they have given us has made rooms and hallways brighter and given the club the boost it needed to move our front office to where we can initiate better safety protocols for all who come and go and create more square footage to work with kids to provide important learning,” Lisa Stewart, chief executive officer of Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County said in the release.
“We appreciate having Ciner as our partner in the community and look forward to working together in the future. Having partners like Ciner enables us to provide safe places to help our children grow and learn” Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County, chief volunteer officer Matthew McBurnett said in the release.
