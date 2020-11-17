GREEN IVER — The Green River Planning and Zoning Commission approved a variance Wednesday night following a public hearing. The Commission approved the variance after receiving no comments from the public.
Jon and Sally Shoemaker at 1715 California Drive were seeking a side yard setback to build a new attached garage addition. The side yard setback in an R-2 Zoning District is a minimum distance of 7.5 feet from the side property line. The Shoemaker’s were requesting to locate the addition 5.64 feet from the side property line.
After receiving no comments, the Commissioners unanimously approved the variance.
