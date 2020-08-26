GREEN RIVER — Summer swim lessons at the Green River Recreation Center were recently completed. Sherry Schumacher, Recreation Programs Supervisor, says her staff did an outstanding job taking extra safety precautions. Safety measures included keeping kids six feet apart, wearing face coverings while out of the water, and cleaning the equipment after each class.
Schumacher said the first session was scheduled to being on June 1, but because of the State mandates in place at the time, the session was cancelled. Schumacher said in the past, each class had eight children, but this year that number was reduced to four to allow for social distancing.
Despite the obstacles the global pandemic presented, “we were able to be one of the first in the state to present a plan to State Health to move forward with lessons and receive approval,” Schumacher said in a press release.
The Green River Parks and Recreation Department appreciates all the children, parents, staff and the School District Recreation Board for supporting summer swim lessons.
“In a community surrounded by bodies of water, swim lessons are vital to public safety. Despite the challenges presented by COVID-19, we were able to provide lessons to 289 kids, making it a very successful summer,” Schumacher said.
