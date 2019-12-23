ROCK SPRINGS — The city of Rock Springs Parks and Recreation department is sponsoring free Christmas tree recycling.
Trees can be brought, during daylight hours, from Dec. 26-Jan. 31 to 200 Community Park Drive.
Organizers ask that all ornaments, tinsel, lights and tree stands be removed from the tree before recycling. Also, no flocked trees, wreaths or other green waste will be accepted.
Trees place curbside are landfilled, and not recycled.
Trees will be recycled into mulch to replenish the city's tree mulch stockpile.
