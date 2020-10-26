GREEN RIVER — Due to COVID-19, the city of Green River will not be able to host trick or treaters inside city facilities this Halloween. However, the city still plans to celebrate Halloween with a drive-through style event.
On Friday, Oct. 30, the city will join the Green River Police Department to hand out treats to children from 2-4:30 p.m.
Being mindful of safety, children and adults need to remain in their vehicles. Gloves and protective masks will be worn by employees. Vehicles are asked to turn north onto North Center Street and drive through the front parking lot at City Hall.
City Hall and the Green River Police Department look forward to seeing all of the trick-or-treaters.
