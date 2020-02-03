ROCK SPRINGS -- Classes in Sweetwater County School District No. 1 will resume Tuesday, Feb. 4, according to a press release from the administration. It added classes will start on time with business as usual.
Families are advised to dress warm and use extra caution while driving.
"A make-up date for today has not been determined at this time. Information will be coming as soon as possible," the press release states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.