FARSON — People are invited to mark Mary A. “Mickey” Thoman's 90th birthday with her and members of her family at an open house Sunday.
The open house will be from 3-7 p.m. at the Eden Valley Community Center in Farson with dinner and cake at 4 p.m. Live music will be provided by The Sundowners.
Mickey will turn 90 years old on Tuesday, yet retirement is not in her vocabulary. She owns and continues to help manage the daily operations of the fifth-generation family business, W & M Thoman Ranches, with her three daughters Mary, Kristy and Laurie. The women raise fine-wool Rambouillet sheep, a herd of Hereford cattle and thoroughbred quarter horses at their ranch 50 miles north of Green River.
Son Dick and his family reside close to home on the Green River, and son Bob and family farm in Riverton and help when they can. Mickey’s family now includes 20 grandchildren and more than 24 great-grandchildren.
Mickey’s lifetime of contributions to the state’s livestock, ranching and agriculture industries is reflected in her induction to the 2018 Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame. This is just the latest in a string of honors and awards she has received through the years.
She has been a key figure in Sweetwater County 4-H, and family members have been fairgoers and participants since 1950. She has served on the county and state level in 4-H leaders councils. She was also among the 33 original founding members of the Green River Valley Cowbelles/Cattlewomen and served on the Board of Directors for the Wyoming Stockgrower’s Association.
Those planning to attend Sunday's open house can RSVP by calling Laurie Thoman at 801-231-7041 or emailing thomanlaurie@gmail.com, or else just come. The family requests no gifts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.