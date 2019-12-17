ROCK SPRINGS — Emmanuel Baptist Church will present its "O Come Let Us Adore Him" living nativity program on Friday and Saturday outside the church at 3309 Sweetwater Drive. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. each night with four presentations beginning on the half hour: 5:30, 6, 6:30 and 7 p.m. Each performance will last about 20 minutes with cookies and cocoa provided afterwards Church members portraying those present at the birth of Jesus in the living nativity include, from left, Dave Brown, Christy Weathermon, Judy Washam, Terry Hansen, Madison Barela and Cindy Ma.

The presentation is a dramatized narrative of Luke 1:1-20, the story of Jesus' birth, complete with live animals. It is free and open to the public. The church said people who plan to come should dress warmly since the performance is outside.