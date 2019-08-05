ROCK SPRINGS – The public is invited to watch the Liberty Quartet perform starting at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church at 125 Firestone Road behind Arby’s.
“You will certainly enjoy the enthusiasm these men exhibit while serving and singing to the Lord. While featuring everything from high-energy performances to moments of contemplation, Liberty always leads the congregation in an incredible concert of worship,” a press release states. “Their ministry bridges all generations, bringing enjoyment to traditional and contemporary venues.”
No admission fees are requested, but a love offering will be taken in support of their ministry.
