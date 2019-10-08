ROCK SPRINGS — People can get flu vaccinations from the Sweetwater County Community Nursing Service at the Sweetwater County Health and Human Services building, 333 Broadway Suite 110 in Rock Springs.
On Oct. 17 there will be an all-day flu/pneumonia clinic from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for walk-ins only.
Shots will be available Monday through Friday in October from 9-10 a.m. for walk-ins and 1-4 p.m. by appointment.
The cost is $25. Blue Cross/Blue Shield, United Healthcare, UMR, Cigna, Select Health and Medicare insurances will be billed for the flu and pneumonia vaccinations.
