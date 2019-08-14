ROCK SPRINGS -- The Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Educational Services Community Orchestra will begin rehearsals on Sept. 16 at Western Wyoming Community College beginning at 6:30 p.m. under the direction of Joanne Stevens.
Stevens is a graduate of Laramie High School and the University of Wyoming, where she earned a bachelor of music education degree in 1989. She is currently serving as a guitar teacher and director of bands at Rock Springs Junior High School in Rock Springs, a position she has held for 20 years.
Stevens became a national board-certified teacher in 2009. She was a recipient of the Arch Coal Teacher Achievement Award in 2012 and was voted Wyoming's Music Educator of the Year in 2015. She has served as band vice president and state membership chair for the Wyoming Music Educators Association, and is currently secretary of Phi Beta Mu, an International Bandmasters Fraternity.
“We are looking forward to welcoming new members interested in being a part of this great ensemble,” said Sarah Wessel, coordinator of the SBOCES Community Orchestra.
Weekly rehearsal will continue at Western Wyoming Community College on Mondays, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Intermediate to advanced skilled musicians who play string, wind, brass and percussion instruments are welcome to join this orchestra.
SBOCES registration forms will be given at the first rehearsal. The fee for this program is $40 per year or $20 per semester. Scholarships are available for students on free and reduced price lunches or by contacting Sweetwater BOCES at 307-382-1607.
For further information, contact Wessel at 307-389-8815.
