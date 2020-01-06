SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater Board of Educational Services Community Orchestra enters its second decade of performance.
Since 2009, a number of conductors and musicians have contributed to the Orchestral culture of Sweetwater County.
String, wind, brass, and percussion members of Sweetwater County and surrounding areas have always welcomed to be a part of this Community Orchestra, which is presently under the direction of Joann Stevens.
"As always, the organization is in need of instrumentalists to fill positions" Coordinator Sarah Wessel, said in a press release. "And now is no different. We are scouting for musicians who play oboe, bassoon, French horn, and percussion and as always, welcome additional string, wind, brass and percussion personnel."
Weekly rehearsals for the first 2020 spring performance will begin Monday, Jan.13, at Western Wyoming Community College room B105, in the practice room in the basement. A minimal registration fee is required of all Sweetwater Board of Educational Services programs, and scholarships are available.
"In addition to the satisfaction and pleasure of performing with this group," Wessel, said. Wessel, who is presently playing the viola, once played in the 1940s orchestra by Dr. Mayor Thomas K. Roe, "I consider it a unique community service that contributes to the overall cultural history and musical growth of both performers and audiences of Sweetwater County."
