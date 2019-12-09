ROCK SPRINGS — The Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Educational Services Community Orchestra will perform at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16 at the Rock Springs High School auditorium. Under the baton of Joann Stevens, and with presentation of the music by emcee, Bill Hoyt, the orchestra will present a variety of classical and holiday compositions for the enjoyment of audience attendees.
The concert is open and free to the public.
Beginning the program will be well-known classics including: "Sleepers Wake," by J.S. Bach, arranged by Jerry Brubaker; "Academic Festival Overture," by Johannes Brahms, arranged by Vernon Leidig; "The Beautiful Galatea," by Franz Von Suppe, arranged by Victor Lopez; and "Dance of the Tumblers," by Nikolay Rimsky-Korsakoff, arranged by Sandra Dackow.
To ring in the Holiday Season, the full orchestra will present: "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,' a Wesley-Whitefield carol, set to music by Felix Mendelssohn-Bartholdy, arranged by Ted Ricket; and, "Around the World At Christmas Time," a international medley of carols arranged by Bruce Chase.
Three arrangements will highlight the different sections of the orchestra. The trumpet, trombone players of the Brass Section will share the Mel Torme, Robert Wells composition written for the Canadian Brass of "The Christmas Song," arranged by Luther Henderson and adapted by Trumpet member Jeff Wilson.
A Wind Quartet composition by Percy A. Grainger and arranged by John Gibson of "There Was A Pig, Went out to Dig (on Chris-i-mas Day)" will feature two flutes and two clarinets in this whimsical folk song adoption which resembles very much the well known carol of "There Were Three Ships."
A foot-tapping Celtic medley of well known carols in Highland Holiday will be presented by members of the String section. with percussion and guitar.
Members of the orchestra that come from Rock Springs, Green River, Mountain View and Star Valley, include string players, Corrine Folks, Allison Folks, Jose Ruiz, Molly Bagley, Diana Martin, Marcia Petersen, Asya Mikula, David Ross, Antony Ruiz, Jeremiah Fennell, Donna Guillen, Sarah Wessel, Johalee Franklin, Allegra Romerez, Samuel Wilson and Logan Christensen. Wind members include Ann Maria Mattila, Kaylee Hughes, Stacee Corbett, Janelle Parton, and Scott Jackson. Brass players include Sarah Kovach, Ryan Taucher, Jeff Wilson Natasha Blunt and Bian Schutz. Percussion is provided by Linda Kulp, and Emily Durant performing on Piano. Special guest acoustic guitarists for the evening will be Leesa Kuhlmann, and Willow Kessner.
