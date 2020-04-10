By the numbers

Coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 6:30 a.m. Friday, April 10.

Albany: 4

Big Horn: 0

Campbell: 9

Carbon: 4

Converse: 4

Crook: 3

Fremont: 38

Goshen: 3

Hot Springs: 0

Johnson: 9

Laramie: 54

Lincoln: 4

Natrona: 27

Niobrara: 1

Park: 1

Platte: 0

Sheridan: 12

Sublette: 1

Sweetwater: 6

Teton: 50

Uinta: 4

Washakie: 5

Weston: 0

Total: 239

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

Probable cases defined as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 6:30 a.m. Friday, April 10

Albany: 0

Big Horn: 0

Campbell: 3

Carbon: 0

Converse: 8

Crook: 0

Fremont: 7

Goshen: 1

Hot Springs: 0

Johnson: 2

Laramie: 20

Lincoln: 4

Natrona: 8

Niobrara: 1

Park: 0

Platte: 0

Sheridan: 3

Sublette: 2

Sweetwater: 3

Teton: 16

Uinta: 0

Washakie: 3

Weston: 0

Total: 81

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 6:30 a.m. Friday, April 10

Albany: 1

Campbell: 6

Carbon: 3

Converse: 3

Crook: 0

Fremont: 9

Goshen: 1

Johnson: 9

Laramie: 22

Lincoln: 0

Natrona: 12

Niobrara: 0

Park: 1

Sheridan: 7

Sublette: 2

Sweetwater: 2

Teton: 22

Uinta: 3

Washakie: 2

Total: 105