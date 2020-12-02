BUDGET CUTS ADD UP

Sweetwater County School District No. 1 highlighted budget cuts made over the last six years. A sample of the examples are organized by school year. The full list can be found in the Cost Savings Task Force report with the story at rocketminer.com or www.sweetwater1.org

2015-2016

-- 75 paraprofessional positions eliminated

2016-2017

-- Frozen salary steps for all staff

-- Nine teaching, five administrative and two full-time maintenance/facilities positions reduced or absorbed

2017-2018

-- Lincoln Elementary School closed

-- Frozen salary steps for all staff

-- 13.5 instructional coaching positions absorbed in addition to 25 certified positions through early retirement incentive

2018-2019

-- Frozen salary steps for all staff

-- 14.5 certified positions absorbed through attrition

2019-2020

-- With 25 teaching positions open at the start of the school year, 15 full-time substitutes were hired and 10 positions closed due to no applicants

2020-2021

-- With 11.5 certified positions unfilled at the start of the school year, 5.5 long-term substitutes were hired and six positions closed due to no applicants.

-- Sweetwater No. 1 has 33 teachers on exception authorizations through the Professional Teaching Standards Board due to a lack of qualified candidates with proper certifications

-- District plans switch to four-day school week in 2021-22

-- The human resources secretary position at the Central Administration Building was reduced/absorbed