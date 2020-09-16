GREEN RIVER — Green River city retirees were honored during Tuesday’s Green River City Council meeting.
Linda Bundermanm worked for the city for 19 years, most recently with the Police Department.
Elaine Rich worked in Finance for 26 years,
Randy Koloff worked 39 years for the City, most recently as the Streets Supervisor.
Ron Williams worked for the city for 31 years in Utilities.
In all the retirees provided 115 years of service to the citizens of Green River.
