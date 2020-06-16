ROCK SPRINGS — The 2020 Sweetwater and Daggett County Fair will run July 27 through August 1 with a focus on youth 4-H and FFA.
Sweetwater Events Complex staff have been working with the Sweetwater County 4-H and Green River FFA to finalize the fair schedule to allow participants a time and place to showcase their projects.
“Our priority is ensuring that 4-H and FFA participants can complete their projects," said Larry Lloyd, Sweetwater Events Complex executive director. The fair's focus will be on those in 4-H and FFA and their projects, including static, small animals, horses and livestock.
The fair will culminate with the annual youth livestock auction at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 1 in the Indoor Arena.
The 2020 County Fair will be a free event and the Complex board and staff is encouraging community members to come out and support local youth participants.
“These young people have put a tremendous amount of effort into their projects. Community members can enjoy the dog show, horse events, livestock shows and more,” Lloyd said.
For more information or for families wanting to reserve RV spaces for the week, go to www.SweewaterEvents.com. For a complete fair schedule, see this story at rocketminer.com.
