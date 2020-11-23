Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High around 40F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 19F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.