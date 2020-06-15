SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River announced a new online program for children and families.
"Homeseum Activities!" is free and can be found at www.sweetwatermuseum.org.
Designed with families spending more time at home in mind, "Homeseum Activities!" features PDF projects designed to be created at home using a minimum of supplies commonly found around the house.
The current topic includes curating items at home and preserving family artifacts. There will; be more topics in the future.
"Check out 'Homeseum Activities!' and all our other great activities at www.sweetwatermuseum.org," Museum Public Engagement Coordinator Aidan Brady said in a press release. "Once on our website, go to the 'Learn' tab, and clock 'Digital Outreach.'"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.