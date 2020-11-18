SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River reopened Tuesday after a brief closure due to COVID-19 concerns.
The gallery floor plan was opened up to provide more space and create a one-way tour route marked by arrows.
Museum Director Dave Mead said that the same full measures in place since June 15 remain active to ensure the safety of museum visitors.
In May and June museum staff reorganized the gallery to open up space and create a new one-way tour route marked by arrows on the gallery floor.
The County Museum is located at 3 E. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. Winter hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.