Sweetwater County — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River is offering its resources to educators and home schoolers.
Museum Director Brie Blasi said that while the Museum is currently closed to the public, the staff is continuing to handle research requests via telephone and email and prepare and maintain exhibits.
In addition, on March 19 the Museum launched a new digital / online outreach program called "Wyoming and Sweetwater County History Outreach." Through media releases, its Facebook page, website, and its new YouTube channel, the Museum is providing links to online videos, websites, articles, and other resources related to Wyoming and Sweetwater County. The Museum is also producing its own ongoing series of video and slideshow presentations, all available online at no charge.
On Tuesday Blasi highlighted the Museum's commitment to provide informative, educational, and entertaining historical material county-wide via the Internet, with so many Sweetwater County residents staying home and all the schools in the county closed to conventional classes.
With schools now offering online classes, the Museum staff wants education professionals and parents who home-school to know they are here to help with, for instance, additions to digital lesson plans and lesson material - indeed, anything that will support schools' and home-schoolers' online classroom programs. Anyone with requests for particular content is encouraged to contact the Museum.
The Museum can be reached at 307-872-6435, email programs@sweetwatermuseum.org, visit
www.sweetwatermuseum.org , www.Facebook@SWCHM , and the new YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/channel/UCASN18SFE4uVzY5Ny7T6YSA .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.