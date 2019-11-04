ROCK SPRINGS — Scout BSA Troop 86 hosted their quarterly Court of Honor on Oct. 27 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints White Mountain Building, where 43 merit badges and six rank advancements were presented.
Troop 86 is the biggest troop in Rock Springs and the only troop currently sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that will exist after Dec. 31, when the church stops its sponsorship of Scouting and conducts a new worldwide youth program.
The Court of Honor was planned and conducted by Elijah Goff. It began with an opening prayer by Ryan Madsen and an opening flag ceremony led by Alex Alvey.
The guest speaker was Paul Alvey. He told of fond memories of his experiences as an 11-year-old Scout and then as a 17-year-old Scout doing his Eagle project, which was installing playground equipment at a school.
Scout leader Cameron Davies presented awards to members of the Groovy Patrol. The group's newest member, Kylan Clark received his Scout badge and two merit badges. Skyler Riddle and Andrew Lauridsen received five merit badges and First Class badges. Tucker Christensen, Colton Slaugh, and Lincoln Smith, who were unable to attend, were also recognized for the merit badges they had earned in the past three months. Smith had earned his First Class Rank.
Scoutmaster Nathan Riddle presented awards to members of the Eagle and Squid Patrols. Josh Davies, Deegan Smith and Christian Lauridsen received their ranks of Star. The patrols had worked on the Camping, Personal Fitness and Communications Merit Badges, and many of the Scouts had completed them.
It was announced at the meeting that Tyler Davies and Ty Clark would have their Eagle Boards of Review, and that Ryan Madsen and Jack Aanerude were finishing up their Eagle Scout service projects.
Scout committee chairman Josh Sorensen gave the Scoutmaster's Minute. He told of an experience he had as a Scout riding home from a campout in the back seat of a station wagon and seeing a Lamborghini pass by them on the lonely dirt road. He said it was a great memory, and that the boys are making memories now that they will remember for the rest of their lives.
The program ended with a closing prayer and refreshments were served.
