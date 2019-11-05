ROCK SPRINGS -- Cancer patients and survivors are invited to come on stage to be honored during the Cowboys Against Cancer 25th annual benefit on Nov. 2 at the Sweetwater Events Complex. For more photos from the annual banquet and benefit, see Pages A9-A10.
ROCK SPRINGS — Margaret Parry, the Cowboys Against Cancer president and founder, spoke during the organization’s 25th annual benefit dinner on Nov. 2. For more photos from the annual banquet and benefit, see Pages A9-A10.
ROCK SPRINGS -- Cancer patients and survivors are invited to come on stage to be honored during the Cowboys Against Cancer 25th annual benefit on Nov. 2 at the Sweetwater Events Complex. For more photos from the annual banquet and benefit, see Pages A9-A10.
Rocket Miner Photo/Chelsea McMichael
ROCK SPRINGS — Margaret Parry, the Cowboys Against Cancer president and founder, spoke during the organization’s 25th annual benefit dinner on Nov. 2. For more photos from the annual banquet and benefit, see Pages A9-A10.
Rocket Miner Photo/Chelsea McMichael
Head chef Michael Nook instructs volunteers in preparation for the salad course of the meal.
Rocket Miner Photo/Chelsea McMichael
Tickets for this year's benefit dinner sold out completely.
Rocket Miner Photo/Chelsea McMichael
Adykiss Spaney holds the Labrador puppy that her family, owners of Honeydoo Home Repair, donated for the live auction.
Rocket Miner Photo/Chelsea McMichael
A color guard presented the colors during the national anthem.
Rocket Miner Photo/Chelsea McMichael
The dollar auction was one of four auctions that raised money for Cowboys Against Cancer during the benefit.
Rocket Miner Photo/Chelsea McMichael
Visitors examine the Memorial Wall display at Cowboys Against Cancer.
Rocket Miner Photo/Chelsea McMichael
Head chef Michael Nook and his team of chefs were recognized for the five-star meal they prepared.
Rocket Miner Photo/Chelsea McMichael
Margaret Parry speaks to a young guest during the benefit.
Rocket Miner Photo/Chelsea McMichael
The disco saddle serces as Cowboys Against Cancer's iconic overhead centerpiece.
Rocket Miner Photo/Chelsea McMichael
Al Harris hosted the evening at the annual Cowboys Against Cancer fundraiser.
Rocket Miner Photo/Chelsea McMichael
Mikaela Goicoechea sang "Wind Beneath My Wings" during the appreciation for cancer patients and survivors.
Rocket Miner Photo/Chelsea McMichael
Kelli Lennon and Elysha Cook wore cowgirl dresses to the benefit dinner.
Rocket Miner Photo/Chelsea McMichael
The banquet entree included roast tenderloin of beef and sea scallop with Chimichurri sauce, long grain and wild rice, parsnip puree, caulilini, julienne carrots and asparagus.
Rocket Miner Photo/Chelsea McMichael
U.S. Sen. John Barasso poses for a picture with Cheryl and Brad Garduno. The senator spoke at the benefit, sharing that his wife is a breast cancer survivor of 15 years.
Rocket Miner Photo/Chelsea McMichael
The banana raffle is a popular fundraiser each year.
Rocket Miner Photo/Chelsea McMichael
Guests peruse the many items available in the silent auction.
Rocket Miner Photo/Chelsea McMichael
Debbie and Michael Nook worked together as chefs to prepare the benefit banquet.
Rocket Miner Photo/Chelsea McMichael
Chef Leah Lassie and Rock Springs Police Department Officer Julia Nieto pose together during the benefit.
SWEETWATER COUNTY – When was the last time you saw a $2 bill? When was the last time you spent a $2 bill? What would you think if you were asked to seek out and then share $2 bills for the good of the community?
ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County School District No. 1 officially closed its investigation into what resulted in Jaciel Granados, a Rock Springs sophomore football player, being taken to Salt Lake City via life-flight during an early-season scrimmage with an undisclosed head injury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.