ROCK SPRINGS — “Crafting is My Therapy” is the theme for the next meeting of the Rock Springs Christian Women’s After 5 Club.
The meeting will run from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 at Western Wyoming Community College, Room 1003, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs. The $15 fee includes dinner.
Cindy Ma and Christy Weathermon will present “The Pumpkin Patch Parable.”
A special feature of the evening will be the annual craft and baked goods auction. Participants are encouraged to bring a craft or baked good item for the auction.
After 5 is a nondenominational organization open to all women. RSVPs and cancellations are required by calling Philann Lux at 307-362-6429 or Kaylou Lightner at 307-382-2650.
