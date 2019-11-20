ROCK SPRINGS — The High Desert Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution had programs about veterans during their October and November meetings. The October meeting took place at the Rock Springs Historical Museum. Christina Mares of Green River spoke about her eight year career in the U.S. Navy.
The November meeting took place at the Green River Church of Christ.
Storm Adcock gave a program about the Welcome Home Soldier Memorial in Albia, Iowa. She also brought bags of what was popular in care packages sent to soldiers during World War I, World War II, Vietnam and Iraq and Afghanistan.
The gravestone project was updated. Thirty-five applications have been submitted through the Veterans Service Office for gravestones for burials in the Rock Springs Cemetery that are unmarked. Nine have been placed and nine more have been delivered that are awaiting placement in the spring.
Those attending included new member Doris Haskell, Mary Anne Bocquin, Nancy Marik, Gail Robinson, Carol Ross, Joni Stainbrook, Storm Adcock, Laurie Haines, Crystal Deibner, Betty Blackwell, and guests Angela Cable and Jennifer Messer.
