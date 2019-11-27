ROCK SPRINGS — Our community is fortunate to have many creative artists. The Community Fine Arts Center is featuring local photographer David Halter from Dec 10 through Jan. 29. The public is invited to the opening reception from 5-7 p.m. Dec. 10.
Halter is a third generation native of Rock Springs. Most of his hobbies growing up involved computers and technology.
“What once was a hobby turned into my profession, and eventually became a little less fun,” Halter said in a press release. “Oh, I still enjoy technology, and working on computer systems, but I started to dabble in more creative directions, especially photography.”
Starting in 2006, prior to going on a trip to Easter Island, Halter purchased his first DSLR camera, the Canon EOS 20D. At 8.4 megapixels, “it was the best camera $1,500 could buy, Halter said.” The biggest reason for this purchase was that the camera was compatible with lenses his father had from his Canon EOS 35mm film camera.
In the years following his trip to Easter Island, Halter studied photography at Western Wyoming Community College under Paul Ng. He completed all of the photography courses the college had to offer. Learning on film made Halter appreciate the art form more, and even experimented with it later on. He also taught some digital photography courses of his own at WWCC.
Halter and Ng have since became great friends and went on many photography excursions in Wyoming, Utah and Arizona. Many of Halter's photos in his early exhibits were taken from these journeys with Ng, according to the release.
“My photography's style is all over the place,” Halter’s said in his artist statement. “I have experimented with many techniques over the years, and my images seem to evolve each year. I try to stay true to the colors and exposure of my landscapes, while still maintaining the feeling I had when I released the shutter.
“My subjects are almost never centered in the frame, and I always try to tighten the depth of field to focus on what matters. For landscapes, it's all about the detail of everything, so those images tend to have very small apertures. For portraits, wild life, and macro shots, I open it up as wide as I can without completely drowning out the background. I also like to experiment with alternative processes by solarizing, compositing multiple images, using exotic filters on my lenses, and leaving the shutter open for a few hours at night.
“I've hiked to locations, turned my kitchen and living room into a makeshift studio, and even borrowed the services of the Rock Springs Fire Department's ladder truck to capture a few pictures. If I had to pick a style, I guess it would be, everything.”
Nearly 14 years later, Halter has upgraded cameras a few times, purchased more equipment and lenses, and released a book of his photography.
In 2012, he married his wife, Carrie, and they had their son Brenton in 2014. While Halter does not have a lot of extra money for his hobbies nowadays, he still manages to enjoy photography. He said that between the Wyoming landscapes and his family, he will always have the best subject matter anyone could ask for.
Giving back to the community, Halter will give a donation from sales of his artwork to the Community Fine Ats Center, specifically for children's art programs.
The Community Fine Arts Center hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.