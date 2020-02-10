ROCK SPRINGS — The deadline is March 6 for Sweetwater County graduating seniors to apply for three Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County college scholarships opportunities.
The MHSC General Medical staff will award one scholarship to a high school senior from Sweetwater County School District No. 1, and one scholarship to a high school student from Sweetwater County School District No. 2.
Both scholarships are $3,000 each — the medical staff contributes $1,500 per scholarship and the hospital matches that donation.
A third scholarship is provided by the hospital’s Marketing Department on behalf of the MHSC staff. The $1,500 scholarship is awarded annually to a Rock Springs High School Health Academy student.
For a copy of the scholarship applications, go to www.sweetwatermemorial.com and click on the news section. Look for the article headlined “Scholarship deadline is March 6.”
About Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County
Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is a non-profit, 99-bed, regional acute-care facility in southwestern Wyoming. The hospital has more than 500 employees, including more than 30 employed physicians providing care in more than two dozen specialty fields. MHSC offers care in ENT/Otolaryngology, Family Medicine, General Surgery, Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, Pulmonology, Nephrology, Obstetrics and Women’s Health, Oncology, Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, and Urology. Services include Medical Imaging, Cardiac Rehabilitation, Cardiopulmonary, Diabetes Education, Dialysis, Emergency Care, Intensive Care, Laboratory Services, Medical and Surgical Unit, Nutrition Therapy, Rehabilitation, and Sleep Disorder Lab. Through its affiliation with University of Utah Health, dermatology, cardiology, vascular and maternal-fetal medicine services are offered. Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center is an affiliate partner of the University of Utah’s Huntsman Cancer Institute.
