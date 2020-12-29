CHEYENNE — The deadline is fast approaching for Wyoming students in grades 4-12 to enter the Wyoming Letters About Literature contest. The postmark deadline is Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. With school out for the holidays, this is a good time for teens and tweens to write a heartfelt letter to their favorite author for the chance to win an Amazon gift card.
Wyoming Letters About Literature asks students to reflect on a book or other work that has affected them and to write to the author — living or dead — about how that book changed their life or outlook.
Letters will be judged in three levels: grades 4-6, grades 7-8 and grades 9-12. In each level, Amazon gift cards will be awarded in the amount of $150 for first place, $100 for second place, and $50 for third place.
Wyoming Letters About Literature is a project of the Wyoming State Library.
To enter the contest visit library.wyo.gov/letters, or direct questions to Outreach Librarian Susan Mark at susan.mark@wyo.gov or 307-777-5915.
