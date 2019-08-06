ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency announced the August Volunteer of the Month is Dee Dee Berry.
Berry is a lifelong resident of Rock Springs. She is the nurse coordinator for Respite Care and works at Sage View Care Center part time.
Berry coordinated several martini glass painting parties for the upcoming ARTini event including involving some of the residents from Sage View Car Center. Berry said she enjoys working with these senior citizens and always wants them to feel part of the community. She also volunteers with many other fundraising events.
She and her husband Paul have two sons, Zach and Braxton. The family enjoys community activities, the outdoors, and football.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.