Diaper Awareness

GREEN RIVER — Green River Mayor Pete Rust proclaimed Sept. 21-27 as Diaper Need Awareness Week during the Sept. 15 city council meeting. Pictured front from left are Councilman Robert Berg, Food Bank of Sweetwater County director, Kathy Siler, United Way of Southwest Wyoming community impact coordinator Shelly Richno and Councilman Tom Murphy, In back is Mayor Pete Rust, and Councilmen Jim Zimmerman, Mike Shutran and Gary Killpack.

