SWEETWATER COUNTY — United Way of Southwest Wyoming is hosting a diaper drive for National Diaper Need Awareness Week. Diapers and wipes can be dropped off at Sweetwater County libraries in Rock Springs and Green River, Union Wireless locations and the United Way Office through Oct. 4.
Diapers are a basic necessity required for all babies to reach their full potential, yet 1 in 3 U.S. families struggle to provide enough diapers for their babies. Communities across southwest Wyoming are taking part in the eighth annual National Diaper Need Awareness Week to end diaper need. An often hidden consequence of poverty, diaper need impacts the physical, mental and economic well-being of children and families in our community, according to a press release.
Led by the National Diaper Bank Network, the United Way Community Diaper Bank of Southwest Wyoming works with individuals, community organizations, and elected officials to help get clean diapers to babies who need them. The mayors of Rock Springs and Green River, as well as the governor of Wyoming, issued proclamations recognizing National Diaper Need Awareness Week, as well as the vital work of diaper bank programs supporting children and families.
In 2018, United Way of Southwest Wyoming distributed 59,890 diapers through a partnership with the Food Bank of Sweetwater County.
“Currently, our Community Diaper Bank is seeing about a 22 percent increase in distributions for this year,” Shelly Richno, community impact coordinator of United Way of Southwest Wyoming, said in the release. “Our Community Diaper Bank helps families close the diaper gap. It provides diapers when families fall short.”
“All families should have an adequate supply of diapers for their children,” said Joanne Goldblum, founder and CEO of the National Diaper Bank Network. “National Diaper Need Awareness Week recognizes that small things affect big things. Diapers matter. And, for families in need, diaper banks frequently provide the only resources available to help moms, dads, grandparents and other caregivers obtain the diapers needed to keep a child healthy.”
Of families in diaper need, 3 in 5 parents, or 57 percent, miss work or school due to a lack of sufficient diapers required by childcare, daycare or early education programs to care for a baby or toddler. As a result, parents experiencing diaper need missed an average of four days of work or school in the past month. Seventy-three percent of all families feel they’re not being good parents when their children are left too long in dirty diapers, while 1 in 3 household in need experience feeling stressed or overwhelmed by diapering always or often, according to Diaper Need and Its Impact on U.S. Families, 2017.
“By working together we can ensure that all babies have access to clean diapers and other basic necessities required for them to thrive and reach their full potential. We invite you to get involved. Be a part of the growing movement of diaper bank leaders, advocates, and individuals across the U.S.,” Richno said.
For more information, visit www.swunitedway.org or facebook.com/unitedwaysw.
