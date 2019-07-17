LARAMIE — High school senior girls from across Wyoming will join together in Laramie for the Distinguished Young Women of Wyoming program on Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Laramie Plains Civic Center. Participants will compete for cash scholarships and the opportunity to represent the state as the Distinguished Young Woman of Wyoming for 2020. The program is open to the public and will begin at 6 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door for $5.
The six young women competing will be evaluated by a panel of five judges in the following categories: scholastics, 25%; interview, 25%; talent, 20%; fitness, 15%; and self-expression, 15%. The participant selected as the Distinguished Young Woman of Wyoming will advance to the national level at the 63rd Distinguished Young Women National Finals in Mobile, Alabama, on June 25, 26 and 28, 2020, where she will join with 51 other representatives from across the country in competing for cash scholarships and the opportunity to represent the program as the Distinguished Young Woman of America. Wyoming participants include Aubrianne Crosby of Cowley, Riley Little of Saratoga, Sydney Olson of Burlington, Sydnee Philpott of Afton, Robin Rhoden of Upton, and Yadhira Vicencio-Delgadillo of Rock Springs.
ABOUT DISTINGUISHED YOUNG WOMEN
Begun in 1958, Distinguished Young Women has impacted the lives of more than 765,000 young women. Its mission is to empower high school young women by providing scholarship opportunities, developing self-confidence and teaching crucial life skills needed for success in college and beyond.
For more information on Distinguished Young Women of Wyoming, contact Angela Ver Ploeg at 307-399-0434 or WYrecruitment@distinguishedyw.org. For more information about Distinguished Young Women, contact Jessica Sawyer, national headquarters marketing and communications director, at 251-438-3621 or Jessica@DistinguishedYW.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.