I am sure I am in the minority; I think most people reach for chicken broth or stock more than vegetable, but if there is not chicken in the recipe, I will use vegetable stock or broth.
It has always seemed strange to me that recipes would call for chicken broth, if there is not chicken in the recipe. Beef broth is not usually called for unless there is beef in the recipe, with the exception of French Onion Soup, which does not call for beef, but does call for beef broth.
I realize there are always exceptions to the rules, but adding vegetable stock to vegetable recipes seems less common than adding chicken stock.
Here are a couple examples of recipes that normally call for chicken stock, except there is no chicken in the recipe:
PIEROGI KIELBASA CASSEROLE
Ingredients:
One 16 ounce package frozen potato and onion pierogies
7 ounces kielbasa sausage, sliced on ¾ inch diagonal
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
½ cup thinly diagonally sliced green onions
4 ounces of cream cheese, softened
½ cup sour cream
½ cup vegetable or chicken broth (I prefer vegetable)
Black pepper to taste
1 tablespoon water
— Heat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Spray 2-quart glass baking dish with cooking spray.
— Place frozen pierogies and water in medium microwave-safe bowl; cover with plastic wrap. Microwave on high 2 minutes; stir. Continue microwaving on high 1 1/2 to 2 minutes until thawed. Place pierogies evenly in casserole. Top with sausage.
— In medium bowl, (I wipe out the one I used for the pierogies with paper towel to save on dishes), mix cream cheese, sour cream, broth and pepper with whisk. Stir in 1/2 cup of the cheddar cheese and 1/3 — Pour cream cheese mixture evenly over pierogies. Cover with foil; bake 22 to 27 minutes or until center is heated through and temperature reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit.
—Uncover, and top with remaining cheese; bake 3 to 5 minutes or until cheese is melted. Sprinkle with reserved green onions.
I serve with crusty bread.
CREAM OF BROCCOLI SOUP
Ingredients:
1 1/2 to 2 pounds broccoli
1 large onion, chopped
2 carrots, chopped
3 cups vegetable or chicken broth (I prefer vegetable)
1 ½ cups heavy cream, (you can use half and half if you prefer)
4 tablespoons room temperature butter
Salt and pepper to taste
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
— Melt butter in heavy medium pot over medium-high heat. Add broccoli, onion, carrot, salt and pepper and sauté until onion is translucent, about 6 minutes.
Add the flour and cook for 1 minute, until the flour reaches a blonde color. Add broth and bring to boil.
Simmer uncovered until broccoli is tender, about 15 minutes. Pour in cream.
— With an immersion blender, puree the soup (puree it to your desired consistency, I prefer some chunks of broccoli, but if you prefer yours more smooth, then puree it to that consistency). Add salt and pepper, to taste, and then replace the lid back on the pot.
I like to serve it with garlic bread.
