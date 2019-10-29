ROCK SPRINGS — The Broadway Theater hosted a screening of Jose Antonio Vargas’s documentary “Documented” On Friday, Oct. 25, followed by a panel discussion.
Originally, award-winner and human rights activist Jose Antonio Vargas was scheduled to come to Rock Springs and be a part of the panel discussion following the screening of his documentary. Vargas was unable to attend, however, as a family emergency in the Bay Area of California prevented him from coming to Wyoming. The organizations hosting Vargas decided to still show the documentary and host the discussion with the other scheduled panel members.
The film “Documented” tells Vargas’s story, explaining how he was sent to live with his grandparents in America when he was 12. He discovered that he was an undocumented immigrant at 12 and came out publicly as undocumented in an article for the New York Times in 2011. The movie then explains how his undocumented status has impacted his life ever since. The film highlights the difficulties undocumented immigrants face, and demonstrates that there is no realistic path to citizenship.
The panel discussion following the documentary was moderated by Dr. Shane Westfall, an instructor of psychology at Western Wyoming Community College. Panel members included Nate Purvis, pastor of New Hope Baptist Church; Rosa Reyna-Pugh, a member of Wyo Say No; and Irma Silva, a member of the Spanish club at WWCC.
The panel discussed several immigration-related issues and interacted with questions and comments from the audience. Pastor Purvis discussed New Hope’s plans to become a sanctuary church, providing housing for families that fear being deported. Reyna-Pugh explained that only two sanctuary churches exist in the state of Wyoming, and both are in Cheyenne. Reyna-Pugh also spoke about Wyo Say No, an organization working to oppose the proposed Uinta County immigration prison. Silva shared her personal experiences having family members who are undocumented and having been bullied and accused of “jumping the border” herself.
Panel and audience members discussed difficulties related to immigration, the impacts it has on our local community, and what can be done moving forward.
The documentary screening and panel discussion were sponsored by the {span}Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Educational Services; WWCC including the sociology, psychology, English and history departments; downtown Rock Springs; Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar; and Wyo Say No.{/span}
