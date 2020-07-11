Canines and their owners made a lap around downtown Rock Springs on Saturday morning as part of the 2020 Pet Parade. Participants were offered treats and plastic bags at the start, and there were plenty of stops for shade and water along the way.
Most Popular
Articles
- Ciner expansion project proposal moves forward
- Confederate flags in Wyoming. Why?
- Former director pleads guilty to stealing from dispatch center
- Municipal judge resigns, sparks shouting at Gillette council meeting
- Regulators approve first new coal mine in decades
- School district preparing for in-person instruction
- Friends find bison jump in Carbon County
- Genesis Alkali confirms layoffs
- Andrew Weaver pleads not guilty to murder charges
- Arrest Report July 8
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.