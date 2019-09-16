SOUTHWEST WYOMING — United Way of Southwest Wyoming was awarded a $10,000 grant from the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation to increase the time parents spend reading out loud with their children. With these funds, 4,000 books will be mailed to children in Sweetwater, Lincoln and Uinta counties through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Southwest Wyoming.
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program aligns with United Way of Southwest Wyoming’s Education Initiative, particularly to increase kindergarten readiness. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library mails one book a month, for free, to every enrolled child’s home.
The Imagination Library provides book selection, purchasing and mailing of the high-quality, age-appropriate books. United Way of Southwest Wyoming raises funds to cover the cost of shipping the books, which is about $35 a year per child, and makes the program accessible to all preschool children in the area. Currently, 2,297 children in Southwest Wyoming are enrolled in the program and 4,327 have graduated.
“Research shows that reading aloud is the single most important thing you can do to help a child prepare for reading and learning. We are proud of this program that helps encourage and remind parents how important this is and that it only takes 15 minutes a day,” Kelly Frink, Executive Director, United Way of Southwest Wyoming said in a press release.
United Way of Southwest Wyoming is also a partner of Read Aloud, which compiles information on the science of why it is so important to read aloud and promotes reading aloud every day to children for 15 minutes. Read Aloud states that it’s up to parents how much their child will learn before they start school, according to a press release.
Parents can enroll their children online for this program by visiting www.swuntiedway.org. Paper forms are also available at the United Way of Southwest Wyoming office, 510 So. Main St., Rock Springs.
For more information on how you can help more children in Southwest Wyoming receive age-appropriate books, contact Shelley Richno at 307-362-5003 or srichno@swunitedway.org.
