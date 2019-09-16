Rock Springs Dominion Energy employees present United Way of Southwest Wyoming a check for $10,000 in support of their reading program, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Southwest Wyoming. This grant will provide 4,000 books to local children. Pictured front from left are Lynda Stoops, Tammy Fredrickson and Kelly Frink.Middle row is Cindy Colvin, Stephanie Shuttlesworth and Dot Johnson. In back is Steve Leisch.