ROCK SPRINGS — Central Administration building staff voted to use $3,000 from the CAB Blue Jean Funds to support Sweetwater County School District No. 1 students. Church and Dwight donated 50 boxes of laundry detergent for the Wyoming Curriculum Directors Conference that was scheduled at the end of October. Due to Wyoming weather, the conference was cancelled. The CAB Social Committee took the 50 laundry boxes, purchased additional home goods and products with the $3,000 from the Blue Jean Fund and built gift baskets for needy families within the District. Donations from individual CAB staff were also added to each basket. These baskets will now be divided among each school. In addition to Church and Dwight, and CAB staff. Others contributors included Hunsaker Dental, Erramouspe Dental and Harmon Dental.
