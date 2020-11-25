ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is disappointed to announce a few cancellations during this holiday season. The Governor’s latest orders and spiking infections make the economic feasibility of several events impossible to host this season.
“We realize everyone was hoping to reconnect at these events, especially after months of separation due to the pandemic,” Maria Mortensen, URA board chairman said in a press release. “However, we need to limit the risk of infection," she added.
Cancellations include Christmas Llamas, the Bar J Wranglers Christmas Concert, and Polar Express showing.
The Christmas Llamas were originally scheduled to be in Downtown on Dec. 5 and 12. According to Emily Ray from Wind River Llamas, she’s hoping to be able to work with the URA to reschedule a visit in future. “Just having the llamas to look at won’t be as entertaining as being able to pet and ride them,” Ray said in the release.
The much anticipated Christmas concert by the Bar J Wranglers was also cancelled. “Their concert has been such a big part of the Christmas season for many years,” Mortensen said. “It breaks our heart to have to cancel but with limited capacity, it’s just not feasible to host this event,” Mortensen added. The live performance was scheduled for Dec. 12.
Annually, families come to the Broadway Theater for the traditional Christmas showing of The Polar Express.
“Even though we’d like to host these gatherings, everyone’s safety is top priority now,” Mortensen said.
As such, the showing of the Polar Express has been cancelled as well.
Unrelated to the virus, the popular horse and carriage rides have been canceled, as well.
One bright spot is Santa’s arrival in Downtown Rock Springs. He will still visit with children but doing so outdoors at the Downtown gazebo located at the corner of D and Broadway Streets. Santa will be there from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday, fromNov. 28 to Dec. 19, sponsored by Escape 307. In case of inclement weather, he will move to the Broadway Theater lobby. Social distancing and masks are required.
For more information regarding events and happenings, including cancellations, follow Downtown Rock Springs on Facebook, visit www.DowntownRS.com or call 307-352-1434.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.