ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is taking this year’s Downtown First Awards online.
The Downtown First Awards recognize businesses, organizations and individuals who put downtown first through their commitments of time, advocacy and resources. The community was invited to nominate businesses, organizations, and individuals deserving of recognition. An independent selection committee reviewed more than 60 nominations and selected winners in each award category. Winners will be announced at a virtual awards ceremony at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14. The presentation will be conducted via Facebook live from the Broadway Theater. Residents are encouraged to grab a cocktail or mocktail and log on from their living rooms to watch the announcement.
Presentations will be made in the following categories:
• Outstanding Downtown Business
• Outstanding New Business/Merchant
• Better Rock Springs Beautification Award
• Outstanding Individual
• Spirit of Downtown
• Outstanding Volunteer
The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees –Promotions, Business Development, and Arts and Culture.
For more information contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit www.DowntownRS.com.
