Rock Springs — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency awarded the 2020 Downtown First Awards.
The Downtown First Awards recognize businesses, organizations, and individuals who put Downtown first through their commitments of time, advocacy, and resources. The community was invited to nominate businesses, organizations, and individuals deserving of recognition. An independent selection committee then reviewed all of the nominations, selecting one winner in each category. There were more than 60 total nominations so narrowing in on one winner per category was no easy task, according to a press release. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, winners were announced via a Facebook Live event. The awards were custom created by local glass artist Susie Von Ahrens.
Winners include:
Outstanding Downtown Business: A Touch of Class Floral, 421 Broadway St.
This award is presented to a business located within the Downtown Rock Springs focus area.
Spirit of Downtown Award: Steve Leish, Dominion Energy
This award is presented to a business, organization or individual who exemplifies Downtown in their actions. Leish works for Dominion Energy where he has coordinated several volunteer projects Downtown including the repainting and updating of the historic caboose located along South Main Street and the installation and landscaping of the Downtown Putt Around miniature golf course. Leish has also contributed to the Rock Springs Main Street/URA financially as well as via his employer.
Outstanding New Business/Merchant: Uinta Bank, 301 Second St.
This award is presented to a business or merchant located within the Downtown Rock Springs focus area that has opened or relocated to the district in 2019.
Better Rock Springs Beautification Award: Shipley Holdings
This award is presented to a business or property owner within the Downtown Rock Springs focus area that has made improvements to their property or who has otherwise contributed to the beautification of Downtown Rock Springs. Shipley Holdings updated their apartments at the corner of Bridger and Elk Streets, really enhancing the entrance to Downtown Rock Springs.
Outstanding Individuals within a Company or Organization: Sean Valentine, Western Wyoming Beverages
This award is presented to an individual who, as a representative of their company or organization, serves to enhance the Downtown experience. Valentine and Western Wyoming Beverages are great partners in our community and Downtown Rock Springs, according to the release.
Outstanding Volunteer: Jana Pastor
This award is presented to an individual or group whose volunteerism within the Downtown Rock Springs focus area enhances the downtown experience. Pastor has been an active volunteer for the Rock Springs Main Street/URA and Broadway Theater since their inception. Over the past year she's also worked tirelessly on the Children's Discover Center, housed at the Rock Springs Library. The Children's Discover Center was born from an idea by Pastor and is coming to fruition because of her dedication. She's found funding, sponsors and volunteers to make the project happen and it should open this summer.
For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit www.DowntownRS.com.
