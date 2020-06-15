ROCK SPRINGS — The Community Fine Arts Center has kicked off the Downtown Mural Project with a $2,000 challenge. The organization would like to see $2,000 raised from the community at large to match their donation and support local art.
"Over the last several years, it has been such a pleasure seeing the addition of the murals in Rock Springs," Deb Soule, Director of the Community Fine Arts Center, said in a press release. "Not only do they add color, they tell a variety of stories about who we are."
"It's especially important to have the visual arts surrounding us this year when we cannot always gather in large groups for indoor exhibit receptions and concerts," she said.
Murals throughout Downtown Rock Springs help make the community lively and artistic. The murals have appeared on social media feeds from visitors and residents, helping spread positive images about Rock Springs.
"We hope to add two or three new murals again this summer," Chad Banks, Urban Renewal Agency Manager said in the release.
Banks also expressed gratitude for the continued support from current donors and hopes more individuals will be interested in donating.
Any amount is appreciated and all donations are tax-deductible, above the amount of the gift. If you'd like to make a contribution, mail it to 603 S Main Street, Rock Springs, WY 82901 with "mural" on the memo line, or visit www.paypal.me/DowntownRS for a donation through Pay Pal, or at www.DowntownRS.com/downtown mural-project, according to Banks.
Donations can also be made via Downtown Rock Springs website: .
For more information, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit www.downtownrs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.