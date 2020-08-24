SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Alzheimer’s Association invites Sweetwater County residents to fight Alzheimer’s by participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Friday, Aug. 28. Those participating in the walk are asked to pre-register at alz.org/Walk.
The Sweetwater County Walk to End Alzheimer’s continues, but instead of hosting a large gathering, the Alzheimer’s Association encourages participants to “Drive to End Alzheimer’s” and cruise at 6 p.m. Aug. 28 in Rock Springs and Green River.
In Rock Springs, vehicles will assemble at Rock Springs Young at Heart at 2400 Reagan Ave., turn right down Foothill Boulevard, left onto Dewar Drive and Center Street, left again onto Grant Street and right onto College Drive. The turnaround point will be in the Western Wyoming Community College parking lot, and participants will then drive back to Young at Heart.
Assembly in Green River will begin at Evers Park, then process left on East Fourth South Street past McDonald’s, right onto Uinta, and turnaround in the Ace Hardware parking lot. Drivers will then turn left down Uinta, continue over the train overpass, turn right onto Flaming Gorge Way, left onto South Fourth West, right onto South Second East Street, and go back to Evers Park.
Participants are encouraged to decorate their vehicles in one of the colors of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Promise Garden.
