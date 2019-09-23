ROCK SPRINGS — This year's Comedy Night event benefiting Special Olympics Wyoming's Sweetwater County program will feature nationally recognized comedian Dusty Slay.
Doors open at 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Broadway Theater. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at www.specialolympicswy.org, the Life Skills office at 2908 Foothill Blvd., at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce at 1897 Dewar Drive or at the Green River Chamber of Commerce at 1155 W Flaming Gorge Way. Organizers encourage people to purchase their tickets early as they are selling quickly.
The evening will also include hor d'oeuvres, silent auction packages and a cash bar.
Funds raised from this event support local Sweetwater County athletes.
About Dusty Slay
Fresh off a dynamic appearance at the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal, Canada, comedian Dusty Slay most recently sold a sitcom pitch to ABC. The pilot, inspired by Slay's childhood growing up the youngest of three in a Louisiana trailer park, according to a press release.
At age 36, Slay became the youngest comedian to ever perform at the legendary Grand Ole Opry Stage in his adopted hometown of Nashville, Tennessee. He has since made three appearances in on the Opry stage in less than six months and was also the host CMA Festival’s Forever Country.
In addition, Slay has appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, as well as, Jimmy Kimmel Live! His albums, "Son of a Ditch" and "Makin' that Fudge,"are played regularly on Sirius and Pandora, according to the release.
Special Olympics Wyoming Sweetwater County
Sweetwater County has 130 registered athletes and 28 coaches. Athletes participate in year round activities including bowling, swimming, track, basketball and other activities. This benefit keeps athletes from the Sweetwater County Program like Kenneth Dedie and Helen White actively engaged, according to the release.
"I enjoy bowling and basketball and being able to travel and compete and to win trophies and medals," Dedie said in the release.
White said Special Olympics is important to her because "With Special Olympics, I get to travel and meet new people. It also helps me to get exercise and make new friends."
Special Olympics Wyoming
Special Olympics Wyoming is a not-for-profit organization providing year-round sports training, athletic competition and other related programs to children and adults with intellectual disabilities; offering them continuing opportunities to realize their potential, develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage and experience joy and friendship. Special Olympics Wyoming changes lives by encouraging and empowering people with intellectual disabilities, promoting acceptance for all, and fostering communities of understanding and respect, according to the release.
For more information visit Special Olympics Wyoming at www.specialolympicswy.org, www.facebook.com/SpecialOlympicsWyoming, http://twitter.com/SpecOlymWY or at https://instagram.com/specialolympicswy/.
