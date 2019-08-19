NEW YORK, N.Y. — Green River High School and University of Wyoming graduate Dylan Rust participated on Aug. 12 in the White Coat Ceremony at Columbia University's Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.
Dylan Rust receives white coat during Vagelos ceremony
Kayla Dumas
